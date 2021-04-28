V for Vaccination: Give it your best shot!

Tags:

Photo: Ray and Lynda Lemelin Ray and Lynda Lemelin, who live in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures, got their vaccinations at the Université Laval clinic.

As of this writing, 2.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered around the province, to more than 2.7 million Quebecers. Are you one of them? Anyone 60 or older can now schedule their own vaccination online at clicsante.ca. Some pharmacies are also holding vaccination clinics.

As of April 9, certain essential workers, including teachers, were eligible for vaccination; as of April 27, people under 60 with certain chronic illnesses and disabilities could also book appointments.

The Quebec Chronicle-Telegraph is encouraging readers to take a photo of themselves, flashing a V for vaccination, as a symbol of our community’s victory over the virus.

Please submit your photos by May 9 to [email protected]. Selfies will be published in the next two editions of the QCT, in print and online, and anyone who submits a selfie will be entered into a draw for a QCT coffee mug.



